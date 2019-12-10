FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a 50-year-old Franklin man on multiple counts involving sex with children ages 12 and 16.
According to investigators, Samuel Sylvester is charged with seven counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, seven counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of rape of a child.
Franklin Police began investigating Sylvester after a client he worked with as a music producer came forward with disturbing allegations. Neither victim is related to Sylvester and the children have no connection to each other.
Sylvester reportedly worked with children throughout the years, and investigators fear there may be more victims. He has since bonded out of jail on $200,000 bond.
If you have any information, call Franklin Police immediately at (615) 794-2513.
