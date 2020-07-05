FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Consumer fireworks caused a house fire in the Twin Oaks neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King.
King said video showed the fire started on the exterior of the White Court home at 10:20 p.m., around one hour after the homeowner disposed of a consumer firework next to his trash can and other combustibles.
Jeff LeCates, a neighbor, discovered the fire after his dog was barking “frantically and unusually” at the door. When LeCates opened the door to investigate, the dog flew past him. He followed and saw the neighbor’s house was on fire. LeCates then alerted the sleeping family of the fire. All three family members and their pets escaped without harm.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 10:44 p.m. King said the fire burned through the exterior soffit and involved the attic above the attached garage, causing an estimated $50,000 in damage.
LeCates used a garden hose on the fire until firefighters arrived.
LeCates dog, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois named Roux, was adopted 15 months earlier. The woman who lives in the home that caught fire is a dog groomer and knew that LeCates had lost his German Shepherd. She knew that Roux needed a home and helped facilitate the adoption.
Consumer fireworks are prohibited in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.