FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
A deputy was responding to a call about a possible rolling domestic call on Interstate 840 near the Peytonsville Road exit. A second call came in about a man walking on I-840 in the same area.
The deputy responding to the calls was traveling east on the interstate when a man ran out into the highway in front of the patrol car and was struck. He died from his injuries.
The Williamson County Sheriffs’ Office has placed the deputy, who has not been identified, on administrative leave while the THP investigates the accident.
