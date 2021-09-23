NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of parents in Williamson County have filed a lawsuit in federal court to have the Williamson County School system’s mask mandate set aside.

The lawsuit filed by four parents asks for the federal court to set aside the mask mandate and declare the making policy is unconstitutional.

The Williamson County Board of Education voted Monday night to implement a mask mandate into January 2022 because of the current uptick in COVID-19 cases in Williamson County and Tennessee.

Williamson County School, Franklin SSD extend mask mandates Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District board members voted to extend each system's temporary mask mandate through early 2022.

The Williamson County School district made national headlines last month for a number of tense exchanges during a meeting about masks at the August board meeting.

At last month’s meeting, a number of parents confronted doctors who had testified about the effectiveness of masks. It was a tense scene that even President Joe Biden weighed in on and denounced.

Williamson County School enacted a mask mandate during its August meeting. The mask mandate was set to expire on Monday before the board voted to extend it through Jan. 19, 2022.

Last week two Williamson County families sued Gov. Bill Lee and the Williamson County School Board in federal court over the governor’s executive order that allows parents to opt their students out of the mask mandate.