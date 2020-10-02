FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Page High School transitioned to remote learning on Thursday and Friday of this week after a number of positive COVID-19 cases and number of students and staff in quarantine due to contract tracing, according the school system.

COVID-19 cancellations The following games have been canceled for Oct. 2 because of COVID-19 concerns: Blackman at Oakland

Independence at Brentwood

Jackson Christian at Columbia Academy

Nolensville at Tullahoma (Tullahoma will host Brainerd on Oct. 2, 7 p.m.)

Summit at Page

“In consultation with the Health Department, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and number of students and staff in quarantine due to contact tracing, the Page High campus will be closed Thursday and Friday of this week,” said a message sent to parents on Wednesday.

“Starting (Thursday) all teachers and students will transition to remote learning for the rest of this week. This closure will allow for cleaning and appropriate contact tracing by the Health Department to take place with the goal of being able to return to campus Monday, October 5.”

The school administration said it would reevaluate the situation at the end of the day on Friday and communicate again with families at that time.

The quarantine has also affected the Page High football team. This week’s game against Summit has been canceled due to the impacts of COVID on the team. The game will not be rescheduled.

Earlier this week Independence High School also went to remote learning after a number of COVID-19 cases on the Thompson’s Station campus.

Nolensville High School was forced to reschedule its football game at Tullahoma for Oct. 23 after a COVID issue on the team.