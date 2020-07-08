 
Dennis Hovind - 7/8/20
 

Dennis Hovind was last seen at his home on Tuesday, July 7 around 2:30 p.m. and a possible sighting was reported on Wednesday morning at 5:15 a.m. in Glasgow, KY. (Photo: Nolensville Police Department)

 

NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nolensville Police are searching for a man who was last seen at his home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Dennis Hovind, 83, was last seen at his home around 2:30 p.m. He stands 5’8” and weighs 180 pounds. He was wearing a collared blue shirt, jeans and white shoes.

He is believed to be driving a 2014 maroon Subaru Outlander with Tennessee license plate 16V20.

There was a possible sighting of Hovind on Wednesday morning in Glasgow, KY, at 5:15 a.m.

 
 
 
 

