NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nolensville Police are searching for a man who was last seen at his home on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Dennis Hovind, 83, was last seen at his home around 2:30 p.m. He stands 5’8” and weighs 180 pounds. He was wearing a collared blue shirt, jeans and white shoes.
He is believed to be driving a 2014 maroon Subaru Outlander with Tennessee license plate 16V20.
There was a possible sighting of Hovind on Wednesday morning in Glasgow, KY, at 5:15 a.m.
