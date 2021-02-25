NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Last week’s winter weather made a mess of the roads, but not everyone had the ability to hunker down at home.
The Hilbelink family braved the conditions from Nolensville to Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville so Amanda could deliver their third child.
“Of all the weeks for the induction to be scheduled, it had to be the one week in February where we were scheduled to get a major winter storm,” Jason Hilebink said.
She and her husband Jason headed out in the early morning hours on Friday, Feb. 19 to meet Dr. Allison Strnad for the delivery. The couple said while the road conditions weren’t great, there were very few other cars on the road, so they just took it slow.
“That was both hands on the steering wheel holding on tight. Not a lot of conversation, which is not exactly what you envision going to hospital to have your baby,” Jason Hilebink said.
Despite the less than ideal conditions to get to the hospital, the couple said the delivery itself went smooth and they welcomed Everett Friday afternoon.
