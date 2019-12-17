FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man has been arrested in Williamson County on charges of solicitation of a minor and soliciting exploitation of a minor, according to a news release.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents with the Technical Services Unit charged Ryan James Fitzner, 29, with one count of solicitation of a minor and one count of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Beginning in October, a TBI agent posted as a 14-year-old female and a 12-year-old female on an online site. An individual began communicating with the undercover personas, engaged in conversations that were sexual in nature, and sent multiple photos of himself. The individual arranged to meet with what he was told were a 14-year-old female and a 12-year-old female for the purpose of sexual activity. Agents determined the individual was Fitzner.
