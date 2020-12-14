NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One woman’s challenges this year have gone far beyond our pandemic.
In these most trying times, she’s finding her most giving spirit.
“We have Olaf!” said Melissa Biddick, walking between inflatable decorations in her parents’ Nolensville yard. “We have Minnie and Mickey. We have The Grinch, and we have Minions. My favorite thing out of all of it is the tall nutcracker.”
In 2020, Biddick’s family is giving everyone a gift. Her parents’ house, with its elaborate Christmas decorations, is one huge, bright gift.
“Honestly, we get a lot of wows,” Biddick said. “People just drive by and cannot believe all this.”
Biddick’s family isn’t done giving gifts.
“I had a baby on July 23 of this year,” she said. “His name is Mason and he is the most perfect little boy in the whole entire world.”
In these first five months of his life, Mason has been in intensive care, the NICU, at Monroe Carrel Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
“His liver, his intestines and part of his stomach was sticking out of his belly when he was born,” said Biddick. “He also has pulmonary hypertension.”
In all the days Biddick spent at the NICU, she said she noticed something.
“Some babies have nothing, not a teddy bear, not a blanket,” she said. “I called my mom and said, ‘Let’s do this.’”
Biddick, her husband and her parents are taking toy donations for all the babies in the children’s hospital’s NICU.
“We just wanted to bring a little light to the world,” Biddick said.
On Monday morning, she loaded up the care with the first round of toys for the hospital. Her world is all about gifts in a year she was given her greatest gift.
“That little boy, he makes it all worth it,” Biddick said. “He’s what gets me through, that little guy.”
Toy donations can be made to Biddick’s family through Christmas. Toys are being gathered at 753 Eldon Ln. in Nolensville.
Mason will be undergoing surgery on Tuesday. To donate to Mason’s medical expenses, the family has set a Venmo account. Search for Mason-Fighter-2020 to donate.
