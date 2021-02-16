Fire crews rescued a mother and child submerged in Harpeth River after a sledding accident in Franklin on Tuesday afternoon.

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – A mother and her 3-year-old child are recovering from sledding accident in Franklin on Tuesday.

A three-year-old child, who was sledding, went over the river embankment and fell into the Harpeth River near Culpepper Circle shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Franklin Fire Department. Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins said the child’s mother jumped in and rescued the child with the help of a bystander.

However, Franklin Fire said the mother was able to get out the water, but, due to her injuries, was unable to move from the steep embankment. About 15 Franklin firefighters rescued the mother and child from the steep embankment, Jenkins said. Firefighters “used ropes and a rescue basket to bring the woman to safety.”

The mother was taken to the hospital by Williamson Medical Center EMS. The child was looked at by paramedics at the scene and turned over to another parent.

A couple of firefighters suffered some "cold weather exposure" from being in the water during the rescue, Jenkins said. However, Franklin Fire said neither had to be taken to the hospital.

 
 
 

