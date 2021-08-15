FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - An 11-year-old girl who ran away from her Williamson County home has been found safe in Giles County.

11 year old from Williamson Co riding a dirt bike has been found in Pulaski TN. She is safe and will be reunited with her family. — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) August 15, 2021

The girl had been seen riding a pink and green dirt bike on Beechcroft Road headed toward Maury County.

The sheriff's office reported she was found in Pulaski, TN, and will be reunited with her family.

Williamson County missing 11-year-old The 11-year-old girl was seen riding a pink and green dirt bike on Beechcroft Road heading toward Maury County.

Contact law enforcement if you see her.

Deputies @WCSO_Sheriff are looking for an 11 year old girl who ran away from home today. She was last seen a short time ago riding a pink dirt bike on Beechcroft heading toward Maury Co. If you see her call 911. — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) August 15, 2021