NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mill Creek Brewing Company, which announced it was shutting down operations two weeks ago because of financial difficulties, is reopening.
The company is back up and running at nearly full speed.
CEO Chris Going said Mill Creek reopened thanks to a quickly formed deal with a new partner.
"Shortly after announcing the news a few weeks back, we were approached by a new partner. A deal came together rather quickly with a quick infusion of capital. We're thrilled to be back to work, pumping out Mill Creek beers and positioning ourselves to keep the taps flowing and the stores stocked in the marketplace," said Going in a news release.
Shipments of beer will resume in the next week. The taproom in Nolensville will also reopen.
Going said the two-week shutdown did not result in out-of-stocks in the marketplace.
"While we did see evidence of some empty retail shelves in the marketplace, that was strictly due to consumer demand. Our wholesale partners had plenty of inventory to keep our beer in stock for many weeks to come. We feel extremely blessed to have such strong wholesale partners like Ajax Turner, who never wavered in their commitment to stand by us through a difficult time," said Going.
The company will continue on their path towards restructuring, which will right-side their financial position and place the company on a stronger foundation.
