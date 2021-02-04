FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Mercy Community Healthcare is accepting appointments for individuals meeting the current eligibility guidelines to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at its Franklin and Lewisburg locations.
Mercy, a federally qualified health center, was selected by the state of Tennessee as a COVID-19 vaccine site.
“For over two decades, Mercy has provided the highest in quality health care for our patients, many of whom have limited access to care,” Cindy Siler, Chief Executive Officer of Mercy said in a news release. “As COVID-19 has taken a significant toll over the past year, Mercy stands ready to fulfill our mission to care for those in need.”
Mercy will be administering the vaccine to patients and members of the community who meet the required eligibility guidelines, as determined by state and local health officials. While the current vaccine supply is limited, it is necessary to prioritize individuals with the highest risk of getting the virus or becoming seriously ill to receive the vaccine first.
Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only. Community members can sign up for an appointment here. Individuals without an appointment will not be able to walk up to receive a vaccine. All vaccinations are to be given at no charge to the recipient.
