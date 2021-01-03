March for Trump rally - Franklin TN
 
 

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Women for America First will hold a rally in Franklin on Sunday afternoon as a lead-up to a rally on Wednesday in Washington, DC.

The rally will be held at 3 p.m. outside the Williamson County Archives building, 611 W. Main St.

“While we are continuing to focus on the battleground states, applying pressure to members of Congress to contest the electoral college, this tour will help build momentum leading up to January 6thand reach millions of patriots who have been left out during this election process,” organizers said on their website.

Organizers said they will be thanking Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for contesting the electoral college certification for states “where we know voter fraud occurred.”

The bus tour began on Dec. 27 in Pasadena, CA, and will continue Monday in Birmingham, AL, and Atlanta before concluding Wednesday in Washington, DC.

 
 

