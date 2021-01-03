FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Women for America First will hold a rally in Franklin on Sunday afternoon as a lead-up to a rally on Wednesday in Washington, DC.
The rally will be held at 3 p.m. outside the Williamson County Archives building, 611 W. Main St.
“While we are continuing to focus on the battleground states, applying pressure to members of Congress to contest the electoral college, this tour will help build momentum leading up to January 6thand reach millions of patriots who have been left out during this election process,” organizers said on their website.
Good morning from Kentucky!Two stops today with @america1stwomen! Come by if you can! Events will be broadcast LIVE via @RSBNetwork 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iliN9saGwR— Liz (@LizWillis_) January 3, 2021
Organizers said they will be thanking Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for contesting the electoral college certification for states “where we know voter fraud occurred.”
Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Senator-elect Bill Hagerty have joined other Republican senators and senators-elect to vote against the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.
The bus tour began on Dec. 27 in Pasadena, CA, and will continue Monday in Birmingham, AL, and Atlanta before concluding Wednesday in Washington, DC.
