BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The FBI said a man they were looking for in connection with a bank robbery in Brentwood was arrested Saturday.

The FBI said the man entered the First Bank branch at 5029 Harpeth Drive around 11:25 a.m. Friday and passed a robbery demand note to one of the tellers and threatened that he had a gun.

The man fled the bank on foot and was seen getting into a maroon-colored sedan.

If you have information about the suspect, contact the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 901-747-1442 or the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160.

