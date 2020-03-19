FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a man during an argument near downtown Franklin on Wednesday.
Police said Tijan Kabba, 21, of Franklin, shot an 18-year-old man in the parking lot at 1110 W. Main St. around 2 p.m. Officers spotted Kabba fleeing the scene upon arrival. He attempted to evade officers before being caught near the intersection of Liberty Pike and Royal Oaks Boulevard after a brief pursuit.
Police said Kabba struck a vehicle and jumped several curbs before bailing out of the car and fleeing on foot.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kabba was also charged with attempted murder and evading arrested with a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $360,000 bond. He is due in court on April 9.
