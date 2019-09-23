MUG - Jesse Cruz - 5/8/17

Jesse Cruz reached a settlement agreement in drug overdose death of a Spring Hill teen. He had been charged with second-degree murder and reached a settlement to plead guilty to a charge of reckless homicide. (Photo: Spring Hill Police Department)

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Spring Hill teen from a drug overdose has accepted a plea agreement, according to the defendant’s attorney.

Attorney William Pomeroy said in a news release that as part of a settlement agreement, Jesse Montes Cruz, now 22, will plead guilty to reckless homicide and faces a sentence of three years and 11 more years for unrelated drug charges.

Cruz was charged with the death of Hannah Hicks on Nov. 12, 2016, from a drug overdose. She was 18 and had graduated from Summit High School in May 2016.

