FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Spring Hill teen from a drug overdose has accepted a plea agreement, according to the defendant’s attorney.
Attorney William Pomeroy said in a news release that as part of a settlement agreement, Jesse Montes Cruz, now 22, will plead guilty to reckless homicide and faces a sentence of three years and 11 more years for unrelated drug charges.
Cruz was charged with the death of Hannah Hicks on Nov. 12, 2016, from a drug overdose. She was 18 and had graduated from Summit High School in May 2016.
