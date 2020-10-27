FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Paula Pulliam, a long-time teacher and administrator in Williamson County, passed away after a long battle with cancer.
Pulliam was most recently the principal of Spring Station Middle School in Spring Hill. She was named principal there when the school opened in 2010.
“In the 15 years that I’ve known Paula, she always put others ahead of herself. She leaves behind a legacy in WCS as she was a mentor to so many of our administrators and teachers. It's a unique honor for a principal to be chosen to open a brand-new school. In Paula's case, this happened not once, but twice, which speaks to her incredible ability as an administrator and a leader of others. Above all else, Paula's love for her students was immeasurable," said Williamson County Schools superintendent Jason Golden in a news release.
"Paula was a dedicated leader who always put others before herself. She loved her staff and students fiercely. She was my mentor for 16 years and a mentor to so many others across the county and beyond. Her legacy will live on at Spring Station Middle School," said Amy Seago, an assistant principal at Spring Station Middle.
While Pulliam kept her battle with cancer as private as possible, she was public in showing her passion for her students, her staff, her school, her district and for public education.
"Paula was the hardest working principal that I have ever known. She had a relentless passion for educating students, developing great teachers, and growing leaders. She was not only a tremendous mentor but also a great friend," said Franklin High principal Dr. Shane Pantall in a news release.
A Celebration of Life through Light will be held on Friday in the Summit High football parking lot to honor Pulliam. The candlelight vigil will be held in lieu of visitation with the family. Attendees are asked to arrive beginning at 5:30 p.m. The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Parking is available in the Summit High gym lot, Summit High front lot and all Spring Station parking lots. Candles may be picked up at the four corners of the parking lot. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Humane Society.
Pulliam taught in the Metro Nashville Public Schools from 1986-1990 where she was named the 1989 Teacher of the Year by the Nashville Middle School Association.
She taught in Shelby County, Kentucky, from 1990-1993 before joining Williamson County Schools in 1993 as a teacher at Grassland Middle.
Pulliam became assistant principal at Grassland Middle beginning with the 1996-97 school year before being named principal of the school for the 1990-2000 school year. She was selected to open Heritage Middle School, which opened in January 2001, before opening Spring Station Middle in 2010.
