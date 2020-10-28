BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - One lane is currently open on I-65 South in Brentwood after a tractor-trailer hauling steel coils overturned and caught fire.
As of 2 p.m., TDOT estimates the cleanup will take another 2-3 hours plus additional time for roadway repairs.
Drivers should anticipate the lane closures on I-65 South to continue into the evening rush hour.
UPDATE - I-65 SB in Brentwood - TDOT crews estimate another 2-3 hours of cleanup, plus additional time for roadway repairs. Drivers should anticipate the lane closures on 65 South to continue into evening rush hour. One lane is currently open. https://t.co/xVbQushLgO— Kathryn Schulte (@SchulteTDOT) October 28, 2020
The driver of the truck, which was hauling 84,000 pounds of steel in the form of coils, was not injured in the crash.
Officials say no one was hurt in the crash. The truck driver was able to make it out on his own pic.twitter.com/gYkbkMNJln— Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) October 28, 2020
The truck caught fire after the crash and steel was strewn across the interstate.
All four lanes of southbound I-65 was closed for around two hours before one lane was reopened.
Traffic is being diverted off I-65 at Old Hickory Boulevard. Travelers can also exit on Harding Place. Edmondson Pike south to Concord Road is another alternate route drivers can take to avoid the exit and return to the interstate at Concord Road.
