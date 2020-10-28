A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer closed I-65 South on Wednesday morning.

 

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - One lane is currently open on I-65 South in Brentwood after a tractor-trailer hauling steel coils overturned and caught fire.

As of 2 p.m., TDOT estimates the cleanup will take another 2-3 hours plus additional time for roadway repairs.

Drivers should anticipate the lane closures on I-65 South to continue into the evening rush hour.

The driver of the truck, which was hauling 84,000 pounds of steel in the form of coils, was not injured in the crash.

The truck caught fire after the crash and steel was strewn across the interstate.

All four lanes of southbound I-65 was closed for around two hours before one lane was reopened.

Traffic is being diverted off I-65 at Old Hickory Boulevard. Travelers can also exit on Harding Place. Edmondson Pike south to Concord Road is another alternate route drivers can take to avoid the exit and return to the interstate at Concord Road.

