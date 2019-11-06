COLLEGE GROVE, TN (WSMV) - A Franklin man was killed when the truck he was driving crashed into a tractor-trailer on Horton Highway south of Interstate 840.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said William Padgett, 41, was driving a Ford F250 pickup south on Horton Highway when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer driven by Evan Walker, 37, of Houston, TX.
According to the Williamson County EMA, the tractor-trailer rolled on its side and leaked fuel, causing the highway to be closed for several hours.
