Destin Legieza

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The trial for a woman charged in a Brentwood Police officer’s death will begin on Monday morning.

Police said Ashley Kroese was driving drunk when she hit and killed Officer Destin Legieza on Franklin Road in June 2020.

Legieza was driving back to police headquarters when he was hit by Kroese near Concord Road.

Police said Kroese’s alcohol content level was twice the legal limit and she was driving on the wrong side of the road without her headlights on.

She faces several charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Jury selection begins shortly after 9 a.m. in Williamson County Circuit Court.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.