FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The trial for a woman charged in a Brentwood Police officer’s death will begin on Monday morning.

Police said Ashley Kroese was driving drunk when she hit and killed Officer Destin Legieza on Franklin Road in June 2020.

Legieza was driving back to police headquarters when he was hit by Kroese near Concord Road.

Police said Kroese’s alcohol content level was twice the legal limit and she was driving on the wrong side of the road without her headlights on.

She faces several charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Jury selection begins shortly after 9 a.m. in Williamson County Circuit Court.