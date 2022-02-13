FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The trial for a woman charged in a Brentwood Police officer’s death will begin on Monday morning.
Police said Ashley Kroese was driving drunk when she hit and killed Officer Destin Legieza on Franklin Road in June 2020.
Legieza was driving back to police headquarters when he was hit by Kroese near Concord Road.
Police said Kroese’s alcohol content level was twice the legal limit and she was driving on the wrong side of the road without her headlights on.
The woman driving the car that crossed the center line and killed a Brentwood Police officer had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, according to court records.
She faces several charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication.
The woman accused of drinking and driving before a deadly crash that killed a Brentwood Police officer has indicted by the grand jury.
Jury selection begins shortly after 9 a.m. in Williamson County Circuit Court.
The 24-year-old woman facing charges in connection with the crash that killed Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza last week was released from the hospital on Monday.
