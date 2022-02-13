The trial for a woman charged in a Brentwood Police officer’s death began on Monday morning.

Police said Ashley Kroese was driving drunk when she hit and killed Officer Destin Legieza on Franklin Road in June 2020.

Police said Legieza was driving back to police headquarters when Kroese hit him near Concord Road. Police said Kroese’s alcohol content level was twice the legal limit. Police added she was driving on the wrong side of the road without her headlights on.

Jury trial begins for Ashley Kroese in Williamson Co.

She faces several charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Last April, Franklin business Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor settled a lawsuit with officer Legeiza’s widow heather for serving Kroese alcohol. She claimed in the lawsuit that the death was the direct result of Kroese’s alcohol consumption. Heather Legieza’s attorney called it a fair settlement.

Since the crash, a number of memorials have been held across the city for Destin. 

Jury selection began shortly after 9 a.m. in Williamson County Circuit Court. If convicted of the charge, Kroese could face up to 12 years in prison. 

Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little released a statement ahead of the trial.

 

