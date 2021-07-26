NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, state economic and local officials announced Integrated Biometric Technology, LLC will establish new operations and move its corporate headquarters to Franklin.
IBT, which specializes in biometric technologies for identity authentication, identity management and criminal history background checks through the FBI, will create 142 new jobs and invest $2.3 million in Williamson County.
“I am proud to welcome IBT to the world-class list of innovative companies that have chosen Tennessee for their headquarters. The number of tech jobs in Tennessee far outpaces the national average and continues to grow, thanks to our business-friendly climate and skilled workforce,” said Lee in a news release.
IBT was originally founded in 1999 as an alternative to the traditional fingerprinting methods. After 9/11, IBT partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to implement biometric enrollment and state criminal history checks. Twenty years later, IBT is focused on bringing the next evolution of biometric enrollment technology to the public with reliable, easy-to-use biometric enrollment, while working to develop new enrollment delivery models for consumer market and government marketplace.
“IBT is excited to establish our headquarters in Franklin,” said Charles Carroll, CEO of Integrated Biometric Technology, in a news release. “We are a biometric technology company providing services to state and federal governments as well as the consumer markets through our sports and entertainment products. Being part of the Williamson County community will greatly assist and enhance our future development and growth.”
