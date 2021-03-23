FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - An inmate at the Williamson County Jail died Monday night from an apparent suicide, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
Detention deputies found Coty Davis, 33, of Fairview, unresponsive in his jail cell shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Deputies and medical staff provided immediate medical attention when he was found.
The investigation into the inmate’s death continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.