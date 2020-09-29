FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Independence High School in Thompson’s Station will be closed the remainder of the week due to several positive COVID-19 cases and number of students and staff in quarantine due to contract tracing, Williamson County Schools confirmed on Tuesday.
“In consultation with the Health Department, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and number of students and staff in quarantine due to contact tracing, the Independence High campus will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week,” the school system said in a statement.
The closure will allow for cleaning and appropriate contact tracing by the Health Department to take place with the goal of being able to return to campus on Monday, Oct. 5.
Due to the number of players in quarantine, all football practices and events will be canceled through Friday of this week. Independence’s region football game against Brentwood will be rescheduled.
