FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The ramp from I-65 South onto Goose Creek Bypass/Peytonsville Road will be closed until at least 8 p.m. Monday after an injury crash.
Franklin Police said a vehicle crashed into and severed the support column to an overhead sign, causing the closure.
The ramp is closed to all traffic. All southbound traffic that normally exits at Goose Creek Parkway will have to exit at either Murfreesboro Road (Highway 96) or I-840. Some of the neighborhoods that could be impacted are Berry Farms, Ladd Park and Stream Valley.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates repairs needed to reopen the ramp will be complete around 8 p.m.
I-65 S exit ramp to Goose Creek Bypass/Peytonsville Road Closed through 8pm https://t.co/n2iFHgl08I pic.twitter.com/R6I4tTTSL4— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) April 13, 2020
