FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 65 southbound is closed near McEwen Drive in Franklin after a fiery crash.
The Highway 96 overpass is also closed until the bridge is inspected for damage.
The Franklin Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One person has serious injuries and was flown via helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
According to Williamson County EMA, crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway. TDOT SmartWay says the incident occurred near mile marker 67 around 12:30 p.m. and is not expected to be clear until at least 7 p.m.
Southbound traffic is affected with roadway closed. Northbound traffic affected with rubbernecking delays.
To navigate around the crash site, exit I-65 south at exit 74 to Old Hickory west, and follow US 31/Franklin Road into downtown Franklin, then take US 431 south, to east on State Rt. 248 / Goose Creek Bypass where you can re-join I-65 South.
This is the scene on I-65 south at Murfreesboro Rd where a fiery crash has completely closed the Interstate. Updates soon. pic.twitter.com/KdROh9IK7Y— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) October 3, 2019
2 IMPORTANT UPDATES: (1) 65S is closed between McEwen & Goose Creek Bypass for the foreseeable future. The 96E (Murfreesboro Rd) overpass is CLOSED *both directions* until bridge is inspected by an en route inspector.— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) October 3, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.