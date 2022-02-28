BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Richard Hickey has been named to the new police chief for the City of Brentwood effective Monday, assuming command following the retirement of Jeff Hughes.
Hickey will be the city’s fourth police chief since the department was created in 1971.
“Chief Hickey is a servant leader. Over the years, I have watched him be humble, honest, and kind in difficult situations,” Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said in a news release. “He will lead this department well for Brentwood and for that we thank him.”
Hickey was hired in 1991 and began his career in patrol and served as a field training officer, a crime scene technician and an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office. He was promoted to detective, then lieutenant, and has served as the captain overseeing all three police divisions, and most recently as the department’s assistant chief. He received his bachelor’s degree in communications from Middle Tennessee State University and is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Hickey replaces Hughes, who served with the city for 36 years.
In addition to Hickey’s promotion, other promotions include Jim Colvin, who will serve as the Assistant Police Chief, Nick Surre promoted to captain of the Patrol Division, and Zach Hartman promoted to lieutenant of the Patrol Division. Officers Seth Young and Anthony Weakley will each be promoted to the rank of sergeant.
