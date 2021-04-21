NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolf and Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. officials announced on Wednesday that the company will relocate its headquarters from Peoria, IL, to Franklin, TN.
As part of the relocation, the healthcare company will create 58 new jobs and invest $2.5 million in its new headquarters, which will be located at 720 Cool Springs Blvd.
“ACH’s decision to relocate it headquarters to Tennessee showcases our strong economy and pro-business landscape,” Lee said in a news release. “Tennessee is home to some of the nation’s top health care companies, and I congratulate Williamson County on attracting another successful business in this important sector.”
Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. is the largest county jail health care provider in the United States. It operates health care teams and customized programs in a variety of correctional settings, including county jails, juvenile detention centers, mental health units, work release centers and drug rehabilitation centers.
“Advanced Correctional Healthcare is growing – and so are Illinois’ taxes, some of the highest in the nation!” Jessica Young, President and CEO of Advanced Correctional Healthcare, said in a news release. “Our team looks forward to lower taxes, lower cost of living and top-rated schools. We are deeply grateful for the State of Tennessee and Williamson County’s support. We will work hard to give Tennessee a positive return on its investment in us!”
In 2019, ACH was honored with the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Ethics, which is given to companies that demonstrate best practices, leadership, social responsibility and high standards of ethics that benefit their clients, employees and communities. ACH has also been certified by its employees as a Great Place to Work through Fortune magazine for six consecutive years. Further, ACH is currently listed as #6 in Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma.
ACH is the first and only correctional health care company to partner with the DAISY Foundation to recognize nurses for their meaningful work. The company also offers multiple training and support options for its employees, including mentorships, an e-learning platform, partnerships with Capella and Kaplan Universities, the ACH Karen Stocke Scholarship Program and a peer-to-peer mental health program.
