NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and economic officials announced Glutterglove, Inc. will relocate its headquarters from California to Franklin, according to a news release.
Gutterglove, a manufacturer of professional grade stainless steel gutters, will invest $720,800 and create 20 new jobs in the move from Roseville, CA. The relocation follows the company’s previous $5.4 million manufacturing expansion to Rutherford County in December 2020, which created 85 new jobs in La Vergne and positioned the company to be geographically closer to the majority of its customers.
“Congratulations to Gutterglove on its continued success in Tennessee and relocation to Williamson County,” Lee said in a news release. “In the last year, the company has committed to create nearly 100 new jobs in Franklin and La Vergne, which will positively impact those communities for years to come.”
“Gutterglove is excited about our relocation to Williamson County, recognized widely for having a great quality of life and being an attractive place to build a business,” Gutterglove CEO Matt Smith said in a news release. “As an innovation company focused on products, programs, and technology for the home improvement space, this move will allow us to continue expanding on our vision of Protecting Every Gutter on Every Home.”
