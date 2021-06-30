Wren family

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Wren family to cover medical bills, funeral expenses and housing arrangements. Four-year-old Emery Wren was killed in a crash on Sunday in Kentucky.

 GoFundMe

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Family friends have started a GoFundMe account for the Wren family after the death of 4-year-old Emery in a car crash in Kentucky.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the GoFundMe has raised $36,597 toward a goal of $50,000 to help with medical bills, funeral expenses and housing arrangements.

Emery was killed and her mom Michelle and two siblings were injured in a nine-car crash in Paducah, KY, on Sunday morning.

“Jon and Michelle have expressed their gratitude in advance for all of the love and support,” fundraiser organizer Mike Idle wrote on the page.

