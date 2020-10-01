FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Fall weather is here and that means fall family fun can begin, like visiting a pumpkin patch, corn maze or a petting zoo.
The popular Gentry’s Farm is celebrating 30 years of fall family fun beginning Thursday as they open their farm to the public for the first time this fall.
Normally Gentry Farm is packed, but that will not be the case this fall as the farm experience will look a little different.
“We are limiting the number of people that can come in so we are only doing pre-sale tickets this year, which is new for us,” said Cindy Gentry. “To be honest, it’s going well and we have enjoyed just seeing who really wants to be at the pumpkin farm.
“We are not doing the rides this year. We just decided that was one thing we just couldn’t quite control the social distancing in that type of thing. We’re trying to keep the hands-on activities to a minimum.”
But even with a modified activity area, Gentry’s Farm is giving families a different way to enjoy their visit.
“We laughed and said it is a more visual year,” said Gentry. “We wanted to see people that could bring things pleasures and happiness. We have lots of little signs and encouraging signs sitting around.”
Gentry’s Farm is opening at just 20% capacity this year with the hope to increase over time.
“We are just waiting to see how it looks, see how the crowds are spread out and if they are social distancing, and if we feel comfortable and everyone is safe and they are having a really good experience.”
Even with a different looking fall ahead, Thursday’s opening was exactly what the Gentrys and their loyal visitors had hoped.
“Some of the young moms that are hear are just saying this is wonderful, thank you for being open, thank you for being here today,” said Gentry. “This just brings back a piece of normalcy. We feel like maybe we are seeing a glimpse of hope for the future. As long as we get good feedback, we may go up on those numbers.”
Click for information on Gentry’s Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.