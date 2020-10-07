FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Now that temperatures are cooling off in Middle Tennessee, a lot of people will be out enjoying fall festivities.
This weekend Gentry Farms is open and they will have a new corn maze for visitors to check out.
This year's design resembles a labyrinth with plenty of twists, turns and dead ends to make a tricky trek through the maze.
After completing the maze, visitors can check out some of the farm's livestock or pick the perfect pumpkin for carving.
Due to the pandemic, Gentry Farms will have limited capacity this year. Visitors will have to reserve a time for their visit.
For reservations or information, click here.
Fall weather is here and that means fall family fun can begin, like visiting a pumpkin patch, corn maze or a petting zoo.
