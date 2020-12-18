FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson Medical Center team members on the frontlines of COVID-19 care at the hospital received the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Williamson County on Friday.
Physicians Tufik Assad and Uchechukwu Sampson were the first staff members vaccinated. Assad, Medical Director of Critical Care and pulmonologist, and Sampson, a hospitalist and internist, have been among health providers providing care for COVID-19 patients at Williamson Medical Center since March.
“I have a lot of emotions, but mostly I am really excited to see a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Assad. “People need to drop their fears and concerns and trust the experts, and just get it. This is what we’ve been waiting for to get us to the point of herd immunity where we can get our lives back closer to normal.”
“It is important to take this seriously. Please get vaccinated when you can. It is our duty. We are fighting a war and we all need to join together as a nation and as a community,” said Sampson.
Williamson Medical Center received 975 vaccine doses to be administered to the hospital’s emergency medical services personnel and inpatient hospital team members who have direct exposure to COVID-19 inpatients or associated infectious materials, as prioritized per Phase Tier 1A in the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee.
The vaccine requires two immunization rounds, so employees receiving the first dose will then be scheduled to receive a second dose in three weeks. It may take up to 35 days to achieve immunity following receipt of the second vaccine dose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.