FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Amidst a tumultuous and stressful election season, one woman wants people to have one takeaway - kindness.
Barbara Craft’s yard sign wasn’t supporting a presidential candidate. The sign read “Just be Kind 2020. Love thy neighbor.”
But one day Craft noticed it was missing.
“There was a signpost on the ground. I realized after that is that my signage was missing. It made me sad,” said Craft.
Craft said a couple of other neighbors had their sign stolen from their yards.
She took to the Nextdoor app to let her neighbors know about the stolen signs.
“In this voting climate we just need to listen to other people. Even though their voice may be different than ours, we still need to listen to opinion and understand that it is okay to have different things and different ideas,” said Craft.
Mike Glennan, Craft’s neighbor, had political sign stolen from his yard.
Glennan said he was out walking his dog and stumbled upon Craft’s missing sign.
“My walk takes me to a little wooded area next to the house and I saw the signs kind of tossed over in the woods,” said Glennan.
Glennan did the neighborly thing and returned the signs.
“I knew right where they belonged here, to Barbara’s house, and then on the end of the street I figured they would like to have those back and I’d like to see those up as well,” said Glennan.
Craft said this message of kindness is not something that should stop after election day.
They’re not 100% sure who took the yard signs. They think it may have been some children in the neighborhood. They’re just happy to have them back.
