FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Transit Authority is requiring all riders to wear a mask while using its services, effective immediately.
The requirement is in response to a mask-wearing mandate issued late last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that builds on an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Jan. 21 aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“Wearing masks coupled with other preventive measures like social distancing and good personal hygiene are some of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the virus,” said Debbie Henry, Executive Director of The TMA Group, in a news release. “The Franklin Transit Authority is happy to support the CDC mask mandate, which we believe along with the daily cleaning and sanitizing of our buses and Transit Center is a critical step in protecting the communities we serve each day.”
The new CDC order strengthens FTA’s position on the matter, which has encouraged riders to use masks since early March in accordance with federal, state and local guidance. Face coverings will also be required at FTA’s Transit Center and all FTA bus stops as part of the new action. This mandate partners with a declaration on mask wearing first issued by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson last summer. Williamson County’s face mask mandate remains in effect through Feb. 27.
