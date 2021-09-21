FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion and ease parking concerns for this week’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, the Franklin Transit Authority will offer park-and-rice shuttle service to the event.
Festival-goers can take advantage of the service by parking at Liberty Elementary School, located at 600 Liberty Pike, and catching the shuttle to The Factory at Franklin. Buses will continuously from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. One-way shuttle rides cost $1.
“Franklin Transit is proud to once again provide shuttle service to the Pilgrimage Music Festival,” said Debbie Henry, president and CEO of The TMA Group, in a news release. “Large crowds and traffic congestion are inevitable, so without a doubt our park-and-ride service is the fastest, most convenient and most affordable way to travel to the event.”
Per the latest TSA guidelines, FTA requires all riders to wear a face covering while using its services. Masks will be provided to customers who request one.
FTA is operated and managed by The TMA Group, a regional leader in customizing innovative multimodal transportation for employers and communities.
For information about FTA services and schedules, riders can visit FTA’s website or call 615-628-0260.
