FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Some 2,000 residents are asking why their water bill is higher than normal this month.
Franklin officials said it’s typical to see a bill increase 50% or more between May and mid-June.
“There’s more water usage, so therefore, some bills are higher,” said Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “It’s also a time of year that water usage goes up because people are doing more in terms of watering or other activities.”
Stuckey said the billing cycle was also about 9 days longer.
“It took us longer to get the reads in because we replaced some equipment and that hardware caused us to get started later than normal on the meter reads,” said Stuckey.
City officials have reached out to several neighborhood groups on the NextDoor app and Facebook with the following statement:
“The following is an update on the recent increase in water bills. The City is continuing to analyze this issue and provide you with answers.
Since late last week our water crews visited approximately 15-20 homes to check meters. All meters were functioning properly, with one meter changed out at the request of the homeowner. We regularly check meters at the request of customers.
For bills dated July 15, which typically reflects usage in the period from mid-May to mid-June, residential water use may increase by approximately 50% or more from the previous bill. The most common reasons are seasonal increase due to irrigation, hot summer months, water play and more. We are currently conducting a year-over-year analysis for the past three years and hope to have that to you soon.
Using your hose for washing a car, pet, filling a pool, watering plants or other items uses about 10-15 gallons per minute.
Please call our Utility Billing office if you feel your bill may be higher for another reason. A review of your individual account will involve a review of your historical usage and discussion of other possible explanations for the change. Call 615-794-4572 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
