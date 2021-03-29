FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Some residents and businesses in Franklin are still dealing with flooding.

Jill Johnson, the owner of Storehouse No. 9, and her husband started moving her store’s inventory as quickly as they could when they saw how high the water levels were rising on Saturday.

“We have a little storage shed in the back and that is where the floodwaters were getting close to that. We just lifted a lot of baskets of some things,” said Johnson.

She considers herself lucky because the water came close, but it never got inside the store.

Reed’s Produce and Garden Center is next door, but they experienced a different story.

“We came in Saturday night and worked on into Sunday morning,” said Tracey Reed, co-owner of Reed’s Produce and Garden Center. “We were there until 2 or 3 o’clock getting back to the farm with a trailer load of plants.”