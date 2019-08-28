FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking to identify a man suspected of stealing a bicycle on Monday.
Police said a shopper parked outside CoolSprings Galleria on Monday. Police believe the person pictured in a surveillance video at the mall took the bike.
If you have information on who the person in the video is, call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.
