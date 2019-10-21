FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are offering a cash reward up to $1,000 if someone can help catch the suspects wanted in back-to-back armed robberies in a Franklin neighborhood.
"We've lived here 14 years," said neighbor David Sing, showing his home. "The house was built in 1859. We're painstakingly putting a lot of blood and sweat into it literally."
Halloween decorations are all over Sing's home and throughout the neighborhood he loves. What's just happened next to Sing's home is a very different kind of scary.
"This could happen anywhere," he said. "Unfortunately, it happened here."
On Stanwick Drive, just after 7:30 Tuesday night, Franklin Police said a couple out walking was robbed at gunpoint. Just minutes before, police said a man walking his dog was also robbed at gunpoint at nearby North Royal Oaks Blvd.
Police don't have much in the way of a description and said they only know the robberies were by three or four men in a dark, older-model, box-style luxury car.
They're hoping someone will come forward with surveillance video.
"I think we kid ourselves thinking this happens to other people, other places, but this happened here," said Sing.
Sing's grateful no one was hurt in these back-to-back armed robberies. He added the crimes don't make the neighborhood he loves a scary place to him.
"We should all live our lives with a certain amount of caution," said Sing. "All the neighbors have contacted each other, and we're ever-more watchful."
