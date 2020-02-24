FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are searching for a man accused of pushing and choking his girlfriend outside an Ambiance Way residence.
Police said Darius Harrison, 27, of Franklin is wanted for aggravated assault after the incident on Saturday night. Harrison left the scene before officers arrived.
There is a cash reward for information about his whereabouts. Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous tip.
