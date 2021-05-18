FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Two Franklin police officers pulled a man from a burning car on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the area of Jordan Road and Westminster Drive just after 5 a.m. for an open-line 911 call from a mobile phone. While officers were on the way, the saw a car that had driven off the road and was on fire.
The two officers, David Edwards and Kyle Brink, moved quickly to free the unconscious driver from his seatbelt and pulling him from the car before it burst into flames.
The driver, who was believed to have been having a medical emergency, was uninjured and is doing fine, according to Franklin Police.
The police department plans to honor Edwards and Brink with commendations for saving the driver’s life.
