FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - If you are heading out of town for Thanksgiving and you feel a little uneasy leaving your home unoccupied for a few days, the Franklin Police Department is there to help.
The department is offering free home checks while you are away.
“Anything we can to try and give you a little more peace of mind we’re more than happy to do that. The officer will do an extra patrol at that property. They will pull in the driveway, they will do a perimeter check around the residence. They will look for anything suspicious. They will check to see if there is open doors, if there’s broken windows, anything we need to be concerned about," said Franklin Police Officer Ryan Schuman.
Schuman said it’s also important to know your neighbors so they can keep an eye out for you.
"If they are there while you’re out of town, they can let us know if anything is concerning. If anybody is over at the house, they can call us, and we can go check it out. Another thing they can do is when packages are delivered make sure those packages don’t sit there the whole time you are on vacation. They can go and get those packages and give them to you when you arrive back home," said Schuman.
Franklin Police offers the service not only during the holidays, but year-round.
“When it is not the holidays you’re going out of town for a wedding or whatever it might be you can always let us know that you are going to be out of town, and we will do these extra free of charge," said Schuman.
Metro Police offers a similar service. Residents can contact the community coordinator from your local precinct and they will an officer patrol around your home.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Murfreesboro Police said its officers can come by to check on your home as well by calling their non-emergency numbers. To reach the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, call 615-444-1412. Murfreesboro Police can be reached at 615-893-1311.
