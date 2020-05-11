FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Blue traffic lines were installed in front of Franklin Police Headquarters on Columbia Avenue on Monday morning in recognition of National Police Week.
The week, May 10-16, is when police officers who have been killed while serving America's communities are recognized.
The flags at the Franklin Police headquarters have also been lowered to half mast in the officers' memory.
