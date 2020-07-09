FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are attempting to identify a suspect who nearly struck two police officers and a citizen while driving away from a traffic stop in downtown Franklin early Thursday morning.
Police said officers had stopped the suspect, who was driving a black, newer model two-door Infiniti with temporary tags.
The suspect was stopped for police, then rolled up his window and fled. He is now wanted for felony evading arrest and aggravated assault.
If you recognize the person in the car, you can call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.