FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are trying to identify a suspect who used a key to open seven unattended cash registers at the CoolSprings Macy’s.
After taking the cash from the register, he left in a commercial tractor trailer that was not hauling a trailer.
If you have information about the man’s identity, contact Williamson County Crime Stopper at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip online.
Franklin Police seeking ID of thief who keyed into 7 cash registershttps://t.co/5I3wIJTuMV pic.twitter.com/g3wk5WR1PR— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) May 25, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.