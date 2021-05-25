Franklin theft suspect - 5/25/21

Franklin Police are trying to identify the person who stole cash from seven unattended cash registers at the Macy's at CoolSprings Galleria.

 Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are trying to identify a suspect who used a key to open seven unattended cash registers at the CoolSprings Macy’s.

After taking the cash from the register, he left in a commercial tractor trailer that was not hauling a trailer.

If you have information about the man’s identity, contact Williamson County Crime Stopper at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip online.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.