FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police said the unfamiliar man who approached and started talking to a 9-year-old boy on a trail in the Fieldstone Farms neighborhood is not considered a threat.
Police said a citizen spotted the man on Thursday morning and called police dispatch. Officers identified and spoke with the man. Area residents confirmed that he has been walking in the area for several years and is not considered a threat.
Franklin Police notified residents on Wednesday night after the man approached the child on a trail behind Windcrest Court.
Police say to talk with your children about stranger safety following the report.
