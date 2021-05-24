FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are looking for a man who pointed a black handgun at another driver in the parking lot of a restaurant on Murfreesboro Road earlier this month.
Police said the man pointed the gun at another driver in the parking lot of IHOP on Murfreesboro Road around 9:30 p.m. after a road rage incident on Murfreesboro Road.
The victim and a witness said the tag on the vehicle was an Ohio plate.
If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle, contact Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous tip.
