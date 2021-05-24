Road rage suspect

Franklin Police are seeking assistance identifying the driver of this car in connection with a road rage incident.

 Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are looking for a man who pointed a black handgun at another driver in the parking lot of a restaurant on Murfreesboro Road earlier this month.

Police said the man pointed the gun at another driver in the parking lot of IHOP on Murfreesboro Road around 9:30 p.m. after a road rage incident on Murfreesboro Road.

The victim and a witness said the tag on the vehicle was an Ohio plate.

If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle, contact Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous tip.

Franklin road rage suspect car

Franklin Police said the driver of the car pictured was involved in a road rage incident.
 

