FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police is investigating a report of a man exposing himself to two middle school girls on Saturday night.
Franklin Police sent a message to Fieldstone Farms residents about the incident on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in the pedestrian tunnel under Hillsboro Road.
Police said the suspect was a white male with short brown hair and a neck beard. He was 5’8” with an average build. He was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.
Contact Franklin Police at 615-794-2513 if you have information about the incident.
